Vodafone marks Neurodiversity Celebration Week with disability inclusion milestone

Coinciding with Neurodiversity Celebration Week (17-23 March), the move showcases the telecom giant’s efforts in creating a workplace where disabled employees feel supported.

Vodafone earned the Level 3 accreditation following an external assessment by the Business Disability Forum.

The move was led in part by VodABILITY employee network, a group of Vodafone employees who support various disabilities across the business.

VodABILITY Network co-chairs, Ryan Sin Maloney and Michele Mead said: “Achieving the Disability Confident Level 3 award is a significant milestone in Vodafone's commitment to supporting the disabled community.

“It paves the way for further accessibility and inclusivity within our organisation. The VodABILITY Network is proud to have supported D&I's efforts in making this achievement possible”

Since achieving its Level 2 status in 2022, Vodafone has introduced several key policies to break down barriers in the workplace and recruitment process, including its partnership with inclusive job board, Vercida, increase its visibility among disabled job seekers and ensure equal access to career opportunities.

It has also revised its interview process, providing certain questions in advance to allow for better preparation, to support neurodiverse applicants.

Meanwhile, Vodafone’s careers site highlights its commitment to inclusive hiring, outlining the support available for candidates, such as reasonable adjustments during recruitment and a focus on equal representation.

Further strengthening its inclusivity efforts, Vodafone has implemented a tiered disability allyship program.

