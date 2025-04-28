Vodafone expands in Africa with Maroc Telecom MoU
Vodafone expands in Africa with Maroc Telecom MoU

Jasdip Sensi
April 28, 2025 09:25 AM
Vodafone Business and Maroc Telecom, part of Emirates Telecommunications Group (e&), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer new digital and connectivity services to businesses in Morocco.

As part of the deal, the move will gradually expand to offer a broader range of enterprise services, including Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), Mobile Private Networks, cloud solutions and cybersecurity offerings.

Meanwhile, firms will be able to combine Vodafone Business’s global expertise with Maroc Telecom’s local knowledge to meet national requirements and regulatory standards.

The two companies also plan to jointly support Maroc Telecom’s multi-national and regional customers in industries including logistics, manufacturing, retail and public services.

Vodafone Business, director of product and international business, Fanan Henriques, said: “By partnering with Maroc Telecom, we can boost the adoption of new digital services in Morocco in support of the country’s digital ambitions.

“Maroc Telecom's local expertise and digital skills combined with Vodafone’s scalable, secure platforms will underpin new fintech, healthcare, and industrial applications driven by a young workforce and start-up culture.”

The partnership hopes to strengthen Vodafone’s presence in Africa, where it already operates in eight countries through Vodacom and support Morocco's pledge on becoming a major digital hub by 2030.

