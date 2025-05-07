Vodafone launches search for new CFO as Mucic leaves for CEO role

Mucic, who only took on the CFO role in July 2023 , is departing to become CEO of Vonovia, a Bochum-based real estate company.

He will depart the firm no later than early 2026, with Vodafone confirming a “rigorous search” is underway to find his replacement.

“I would like to thank Luka for his commitment to Vodafone during this first stage of our transformation,” said Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group. “During his time with us he has played a key part in resetting our capital allocation priorities and enhancing our focus on operational excellence.

“I wish him the very best for the next phase of his career as a CEO back in his homeland.”

Mucic replaced Della Valle as CFO after she stepped up following Nick Read’s departure from the group.

He previously served as CEO and CFO of SAP , respectively, where he was responsible for the software giant’s groupwide finance, legal, and risk management functions.

Upon confirming his departure, Mucic said: “Over the last two years, Vodafone has undergone a wide-reaching transformation programme to reshape our portfolio, simplify our organisation, and refocus on our customers and operational excellence.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the whole Vodafone team. Whilst I look forward to the next step in my career back in my native Germany, it has been rewarding to help shape the transformation, and I have the utmost confidence of Vodafone’s future success.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone posts UK growth and names new CFO