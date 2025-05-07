Vodafone launches search for new CFO as Mucic leaves for CEO role
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone launches search for new CFO as Mucic leaves for CEO role

Ben Wodecki
May 07, 2025 09:38 AM
Luka Mucic, departing CFO and executive board director at Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group has lost its chief financial officer and executive board director, with Luka Mucic departing almost two years after he joined the telco giant.

Mucic, who only took on the CFO role in July 2023, is departing to become CEO of Vonovia, a Bochum-based real estate company.

He will depart the firm no later than early 2026, with Vodafone confirming a “rigorous search” is underway to find his replacement.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“I would like to thank Luka for his commitment to Vodafone during this first stage of our transformation,” said Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group. “During his time with us he has played a key part in resetting our capital allocation priorities and enhancing our focus on operational excellence.

“I wish him the very best for the next phase of his career as a CEO back in his homeland.”

Mucic replaced Della Valle as CFO after she stepped up following Nick Read’s departure from the group.

He previously served as CEO and CFO of SAP, respectively, where he was responsible for the software giant’s groupwide finance, legal, and risk management functions.

Upon confirming his departure, Mucic said: “Over the last two years, Vodafone has undergone a wide-reaching transformation programme to reshape our portfolio, simplify our organisation, and refocus on our customers and operational excellence.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the whole Vodafone team. Whilst I look forward to the next step in my career back in my native Germany, it has been rewarding to help shape the transformation, and I have the utmost confidence of Vodafone’s future success.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone posts UK growth and names new CFO

Vodafone snaps up 15m shares in a week as buyback plans ramp up

Topics

NewsPeople and TalentAppointments
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe