Vodafone joins Digital Catapult's Quantum Accelerator to optimise networks

Vodafone’s involvement sees the telco exploring use cases like applying quantum to improve network optimisation.

The operator is specifically looking at whether quantum technologies can help solve the NP-Hard Steiner Tree problem — a complex optimisation challenge that focuses on finding the most efficient way to connect multiple points in a network.

By leveraging quantum computing, Vodafone aims to significantly improve network optimisation, potentially reducing costs and enhancing overall performance.

Subscribe today for free

Dr Chloe Al, a quantum researcher at Vodafone Group R&D said: “We’re excited to join the Quantum Technology Access Programme to further deepen our quantum knowledge and explore how quantum computing can enhance optimisation challenges like the Steiner Tree problem.

“This programme will provide valuable insights as we look to leverage quantum computing in areas such as machine learning and combinatorial optimisation.”

Joining Vodafone on Digital Catapult’s quantum accelerator includes the likes of satellite operator Viasat, BAE Systems, and advanced mobility firm ZF Automotive UK.

It’s not just open to big-name firms with startups including Simulex also taking part. Simulex is attempting to drive hydrogen integration across the energy sector including for uses like carbon capture and storage.

The newcomers join existing participants in Digital Catapult’s quantum programme, including Rolls Royce, Airbus and the Port of Dover.

Daniel Goldsmith, senior quantum computing technologist at Digital Catapult, said: “The ‘quantum revolution’ is underway, and businesses need to innovate to incorporate quantum technologies into their operations if they are to succeed in the long term.

“However, many are unsure where to start. This is why innovation programmes are invaluable for UK businesses, serving as an essential resource to help them navigate the complex quantum landscape.”

RELATED STORIES

Telefónica Germany testing quantum tech to shore up mobile network security

Taiwan secures first full-stack superconducting quantum computer