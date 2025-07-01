Vodafone Idea expands 5G across 23 more Indian cities

According to the telecoms giant, the cities including Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai and Malappuram will get 5G in phases, alongside, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag.

The move follows Vodafone Idea recently launching 5G in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna.

The expansion is part of a broader rollout across 17 key regions where the company owns 5G spectrum.

Additionally, the company revealed it is also using AI-based Self-Organising Networks (SON) and working with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung to support its 4G and 5G networks.

Vodafone Idea CTO, Jagbir Singh, said: “Our 5G rollout is progressing steadily in a phased manner, and we’re excited to bring next-gen connectivity to more users.

“At the same time, we’re strengthening our 4G network to ensure a seamless experience for our users. With enhanced indoor coverage, increased capacity, and 84% population coverage with our 4G network, we remain focused on delivering superior digital experiences to Vi users.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone Idea to boost 5G investment

Vodafone Idea accuses competition of 'predatory' pricing