Vodafone launches CybSafe to combat cyberattacks linked to human error

The platform is specifically designed for small, medium, and enterprise (SM&E) businesses, aiming to improve cybersecurity behaviours within teams.

As a result, the move merges AI, data, psychology, and behavioural science to measure and enhance cybersecurity behaviour, awareness and culture within firms.

It provides scientific, evidence-based software powered by SebDB and offers virtual cyber assistance and scientifically proven, behaviour-changing personalised nudges to help users prevent cybersecurity risks and ensure compliance.

Additionally, Vodafone CybSafe also includes various training modules to help staff build confidence in managing cyber threats like phishing and ransomware attacks.

This comes as research from the telecoms giant revealed 43% of cyberattacks are aimed at SMEs with 60% of these leading to business closures within six months.

Vodafone UK, director of Business security-enhanced, Steve Knibbs, said: “We are delighted to add Vodafone CybSafe to our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions aimed at keeping SM&Es protected online.

“We frequently see cases of malicious actors taking advantage of employees who may not be suitably trained to recognise and manage different types of cyber threats. All too often, once a breach has occurred, they can go unnoticed until the real damage has been done.”

CybSafe CEO and founder, Oz Alashe MBE, added: “Our partnership with Vodafone Business offers an opportunity to positively impact those small and medium-sized businesses that urgently need cybersecurity support, particularly in fostering better security behaviours among their teams.

“In these businesses, people juggle multiple roles and responsibilities, and as a result, cybersecurity can become an afterthought. Yet, these are the organisations most at risk if a cyber incident occurs and are most likely to face serious challenges as a result.

“We often talk about the human factor in cyberattacks, but we can’t expect people to defend against these threats without proper guidance. CybSafe’s partnership with Vodafone will provide this support, and we are confident it will have a significant impact on the cyber resilience of small and medium-sized businesses.”

