Vodafone announces Microsoft's Pilar López as incoming CFO

Vodafone announces Microsoft’s Pilar López as new CFO, succeeding Luka Mucic.

Following her appointment as CFO Designate, López will work alongside Mucic during a transition period before formally assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the Vodafone Board from 1 December 2025.

López brings a wealth of experience across the finance, telecoms, and technology sectors, having held a series of international leadership roles. Her arrival comes as Vodafone continues to push forward with its operational transformation and simplification strategy.

López held several positions at Microsoft and played a key role in Microsoft's partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group. She also spent 16 years at Telefónica.

“I am delighted that Pilar will be joining Vodafone in October,” said Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO.

“She has deep-rooted knowledge of both the telecoms and technology sectors across a range of international leadership positions. Following a significant period of change at Vodafone, Pilar is joining us as we continue to drive operational excellence across the Group.”

Of her appointment López commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining Vodafone at such an important time in the Group’s transformation. I am excited to work with Margherita and the team as Vodafone continues to improve the service to its customers, further simplify operations across the Group, and deliver sustainable growth in free cash flow.”

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Vodafone group chair, added: “Following an extensive and rigorous international search, I am very pleased to welcome Pilar to Vodafone and our Board.

"She brings strong experience from the finance, telecoms and technology sectors across Europe, and is an excellent addition to our team.”

Luka Mucic, who joined Vodafone in 2023, has played a key role in reshaping the company’s capital allocation priorities and driving a renewed focus on operational performance.

Mucic said: “It has been rewarding to help shape Vodafone’s transformation. I have the utmost confidence in the company’s future success.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodacom names new CEO of International Markets and Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone revenue rises as turnaround efforts start to show