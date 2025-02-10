Vodafone Business IoT, Mobily partner to expand IoT connectivity in Saudi Arabia
Vodafone Business IoT, Mobily partner to expand IoT connectivity in Saudi Arabia

Ben Wodecki
February 10, 2025 01:24 PM
Saudi Arabia network at night 16.9.jpg

Vodafone Business IoT has partnered with Mobily to offer IoT connectivity services in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership sees Mobily grant Vodafone Business IoT’s customers access to its network coverage in the country, enabling them to install and operate connected devices via a Vodafone Global SIM+ that complies with regulatory requirements.

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone Business IoT, said: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Mobily – which further expands our footprint in the Middle East, and enables us to provide managed IoT connectivity services to customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This agreement means we can now provide reliable, secure and compliant cross-border IoT connectivity to businesses looking to operate in the country.”

The pair said the partnership will leverage Vodafone’s IoT expertise and Mobily’s network capabilities to provide seamless cross-border device integration.

Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, said: “At Mobily, we continue to lead digital transformation in the region through our investment in advanced IoT technologies, opening up new opportunities and driving sustainable growth.

“This agreement will enable us to deliver advanced technologies solutions to both government and private sector clients, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and creating promising investment opportunities.”

