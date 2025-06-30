Vodafone, AST launch direct-to-phone satellite venture

Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company will offer direct-to-smartphone satellite broadband across Europe, supporting both government and commercial use.

With AST SpaceMobile developing the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network, which works directly with everyday mobile phones, the new joint venture will distribute this service to European mobile operators under one platform.

Meanwhile, the two companies are working with the Luxembourg Government, EU Member States and industry leaders to support Europe's space strategy.

According to the telecoms giant, the location of the HQ was chosen for its “strong digital credentials and strategic location to provide SatCo with the ideal platform from which to exclusively distribute AST SpaceMobile’s satellite services to European mobile network operators under a single turnkey arrangement.”

Vodafone CEO, Margherita Della Valle, said: “This is an important initiative for Europe. Our service will ensure all European citizens, businesses, and governments enjoy uninterrupted, ubiquitous mobile broadband connectivity across the whole continent. Europe can take the lead in new direct-to-device mobile broadband technology.”

SatCo was originally announced in March and is expected to support the EU’s Digital Decade 2030 goals.

AST SpaceMobile, founder, chairman and CEO, Abel Avellan, said: “With SatCo now based in Luxembourg, Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are strengthening Europe’s position in direct-to-mobile satellite services and advancing digital independence.

“This joint venture supports European digital sovereignty by creating a unified platform to deliver satellite connectivity across the continent. Together, we are building secure, resilient cellular broadband infrastructure to serve Europe’s connectivity needs- anywhere, anytime.”

RELATED STORIES

AST SpaceMobile named Sean Wallace as CFO

Vodafone to launch joint European satellite service with AST SpaceMobile