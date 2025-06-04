Vodacom names new CEO of International Markets and Vodafone Egypt

Abdallah, currently CEO of Vodafone Egypt, will now lead a wider portfolio covering Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania.

As a result, his expanded role aims to unify leadership across these markets and support Vodacom’s strategic goals, which includes streamlining operations, boosting growth and improving customer experience under its Vision 2030 plan.

Abdallah joined the telecoms giant in 1998 and has since held numerous senior roles at the company including enterprise and consumer business director.

He succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down in April after seven years leading Vodacom’s international business.

Additionally, in the new structure, CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania will report to Abdallah. He will continue reporting directly to Vodacom Group CEO, Shameel Joosub.

Vodacom Group CEO, Shameel Joosub, said: “Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent.

“We are confident that under Mohamed's expanded leadership, our International Markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Diego for his invaluable contributions over the last seven years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Abdallah added: “Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa.

“Vodafone Group is uniquely positioned to shape Africa’s digital future, and together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development within the Africa region.”

