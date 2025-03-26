VMO2 and Ontix deploy new small cells in Plymouth

According to the telecoms giant, the move has already boosted mobile capacity and cut network traffic in some of the city’s busiest areas, including Drake Circus shopping centre and Theatre Royal.

The move hopes to provide a network capacity boost in these high-footfall areas, helping both residents and visitors, in partnership with small cell provider, Ontix.

O2 director of mobile access engineering, Dr Robert Joyce, said: “At Virgin Media O2, we are investing around £2 million per day and constantly innovating to bring reliable mobile coverage to all our customers.

“These small cells, powered by our existing fibre network, will improve the mobile experience in some of Plymouth’s most popular locations.”

Ontix, CEO Laura Fernandez, said: “This deployment represents a milestone in our partnership with Virgin Media O2. By integrating small cell technology with their established fibre network, we've created a blueprint for urban connectivity that can be replicated across other UK cities.

“We're focused on creating infrastructure models that deliver immediate connectivity benefits for consumers and long-term flexibility for future emerging technologies.”

These upgrades are part of the telecom giant’s mobile transformation plan, which will see it invest approximately £700 million this year to future-proof its mobile network.

RELATED STORIES

VMO2 expands with new Manchester office

VMO2 accelerates small cell site rollout