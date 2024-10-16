VMO2 expands with new Manchester office

The telecoms giant has signed a deal with Island, a state-of-the-art workspace developed by HBD and Greater Manchester Pensions Fund, to establish its new North West hub, which is set to open by late 2025.

This comes as the lease on VMO2’s current Wythenshawe office expires in early 2026.

As a result, Island will offer 12,500 square feet of communal spaces, including food and drink options, a rooftop terrace and modern amenities like strong transport links, cycle storage and showers.

Subscribe today for free

Meanwhile, the workspace is designed with sustainability at its core, featuring solar panels, CO2 sensors, energy-efficient lighting and real-time energy data screens.

Employees, including customer service teams, will benefit from the flexible office space, which aligns with the company’s commitment to hybrid working

The new office at Island is part of Virgin Media O2’s broader property strategy, following plans for a new HQ in Paddington and an office in Lanarkshire, the company added.

VMO2 CFO, Patricia Cobain, said: “This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to retaining a sizeable presence in Manchester, with a flagship new office that places us in the heart of the city’s thriving technology hub.

“The state-of-the art office will provide a vibrant space for our employees in the North West to get together in person and collaborate, meeting our needs now and helping to attract future talent."

Cobain added: "Improving our people’s experience was a key focus in the selection process, and Island offers our employees a wide range of amenities and facilities that are not currently available to them.

“With enviable environmental credentials and excellent transport links, this move will help reduce our carbon emissions and make it easier than ever for our employees to choose more environmentally-friendly modes of transport.”

RELATED STORIES

VMO2 accelerates small cell site rollout

CMA approval for VMO2, CityFibre takeover ‘unlikely’