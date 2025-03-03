VMO2 boosts network performance with Cisco AI partnership

This comes as Cisco recently expanded its Agile Services Networking, with two major advancements including ThousandEyes Connected Devices and Provider Connectivity Assurance.

As a result, the innovations offer real-time insights into both on-network and off-network connectivity, enabling service providers to enhance infrastructure performance and introduce new AI-driven services.

ThousandEyes Connected Devices enhances visibility into last-mile network performance, allowing network providers to detect and resolve issues before they impact users, whereas, Provider Connectivity Assurance, taps AI analytics to help mobile service providers to optimise network performance by reducing congestion and maximising speed.

VMO2 is one of the first service providers to implement these advancements.

VMO2 director of customer products, Gareth Lister, said: “In an industry that’s fast consolidating around the same network type and service, we take pride in accelerating all the ways in which we deliver better service and more value to the millions of customers that rely on us.

“Virgin Media O2 has long been recognised for ultrafast speeds and now, with ThousandEyes Connected Devices powering our Smart Support service, we’re uniquely able to see and proactively measure our customers' connection and experience in their home in real time.”

Cisco executive vice president and chief product officer, Jeetu Patel, added: "The pace of innovation in AI is astounding. Technical breakthroughs are just beginning to translate into new experiences for consumers and applications for businesses that will reshape how the world works and connects

“This shift presents massive opportunities for service providers to grow their businesses and reduce costs by modernising their infrastructure for AI. Cisco is perfectly positioned to help service providers monetise these new revenue streams, and our Agile Services Networking delivers the silicon, systems, and software innovation they need to thrive."

