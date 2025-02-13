VMO2 CEO: ‘AI tools will not replace our human agents’

Instead, the tool has been launched by the telecoms giant to improve service efficiency and customer support.

As a result, VMO2 announced it is upskilling its agents with additional training to ensure they can resolve the majority of customer issues, from service problems and billing inquiries to broadband sales and mobile upgrades, on the first contact.

In a statement , Schüler added: “We invest more than £5 million every day to improve, maintain and expand our services and ensure we give customers what they expect.

“But we also know that when it comes to how we serve our customers and how we support them when they need help, we have more work to do in some areas.”

This comes as VMO2, revealed by the end of last year, achieved a 48% reduction in Ofcom complaints compared to the average monthly rate in 2023.

Over the past three months, 92% of complaints were resolved within 24 hours. Additionally, the company also reduced call transfers by 18% for Virgin Media customers and 12% for O2 customers since the start of 2024.

Meanwhile, average call waiting times have also dropped, from two minutes in 2023 to 44 seconds in the past three months, and just 20 seconds in January alone.

Schüler continued: “These green shoots give me confidence that we have the right plan in place to transform customer service and will get to where we want to be.”

Meanwhile, the company also launched its next-generation 5G Standalone network for large enterprises, public sector organisations and SME customers on eligible tariffs in the UK, at no further cost.

As a result, customers in 500 towns and cities across the UK can now benefit from this upgrade, which offers expanded 5G coverage, increased bandwidth and reduced latency.

VMO2 managing director of business and wholesale, Jo Bertram, concluded: “The switch on of our next-generation 5G Standalone network will make reliable, fast, on-demand connectivity a reality for our business customers.

"For the UK to capitalise on the benefits AI and the latest tech developments bring, high-quality network infrastructure is essential. Our 5G Standalone network provides a foundation for new services like Private Networks and Network Slicing, meeting the connectivity needs of businesses today and in the future.”

