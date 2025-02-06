VMO2 launches 100+ apprenticeships for 2025

Announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, the telecoms giant’s initiative includes starting salaries of at least £22,500, with some roles reaching up to £35,000.

Positions will also be available throughout the year in locations such as London, Reading and Manchester.

Meanwhile, the roles are permanent, ensuring job security once the fully-funded training is completed.

The move comes as data from VMO2 revealed growing positivity towards apprenticeships among UK workers.

The research stated 61% now view apprenticeships more favourably than in previous years, while 67% believe more opportunities exist.

Additionally, 75% agree that apprenticeships provide a strong path to gaining new skills and securing future careers while earning a salary, it added. However, 62% still believe apprenticeships are poorly paid and 45% think they do not provide job stability.

VMO2 head of future careers, Karen Handley, said: “We believe in unlocking people’s potential and breaking down barriers to working and progressing in this innovative sector. Our apprenticeship programmes provide pathways to meaningful careers at the cutting edge of technology, creating exciting opportunities for everyone.

“We offer competitive salaries of up to £35,000 and run a blind recruitment process to ensure a level playing field for our candidates. Whether you’re a young person who excels in hands-on learning or a career changer looking to do something new, our apprenticeships give people the tools and skills they need to build a successful and rewarding career.”

