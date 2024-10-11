VMO2 becomes first telecom to offer Apple Pay and Google Pay for recurring payments

Following a successful trial, the move offers customers a more convenient alternative to traditional direct debits, allowing them to pay for cable services securely and hassle-free.

As a result, new customers signing up for Virgin Media broadband, landline, or TV services will now be able to quickly complete their transactions with just a tap and set up recurring monthly payments via Apple Pay or Google Pay.

These new payment methods not only streamline the customer experience but also ensure secure transactions, as both Apple Pay and Google Pay require biometric verification, such as Face ID or Touch ID, to confirm the customer’s identity, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, the telecoms giant plans to extend Apple Pay and Google Pay options to existing customers in 2025, alongside other digital initiatives aimed at improving the overall customer experience.

VMO2 chief commercial officer, Christian Hindennach, said: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways we can make our customers’ lives easier and provide unmatched capabilities that enhance the customer experience in our digital channels.

“Through this rollout, it is now quicker and more convenient than ever for a new customer to sign up to our services, with the availability of digital payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay removing the need to enter direct debit details and significantly streamlining both the sign-up process and how future monthly bills are paid.”

Hindennach added: “While we will continue to support direct debits, it’s vital that we evolve and utilise the technology available to give our customers greater flexibility. They can now pay for their broadband, TV or landline contract in the same way they’d buy a cup of coffee or order clothes online.

“This is one of many exciting plans we’ll be announcing over the coming months aimed at improving our customers’ experience with us.”

