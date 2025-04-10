VMO2 urges 2G/3G migration before cut-off

In a blog post, VMO2’s director of wholesale mobile, Paul O’Sullivan, said: “With six months to go until we withdraw 2G and 3G inbound roaming on our network, and ahead of all UK 3G networks being switched off by the end of the year, now is the time to get your organisation ready to transition to the networks of tomorrow.

The telecoms giant first announced plans to phase out 3G in September 2023.

A year later, VMO2 MD of Business and Wholesale, Jo Bertram confirmed that “inbound 2G and 3G roaming services will no longer be available from 1 October 2025.”

However, the company revealed it is still “seeing significant inbound roaming traffic on our 2G and 3G networks”, indicating many companies are waiting closer to the deadline, however O’Sullivan has warned of the risks.

He said: “Only other network operators can facilitate roaming on our network – which by definition means anyone doing so isn’t our customer.

“This creates enormous barriers to us identifying and contacting the specific organisations or devices still relying on these networks. That’s why we’re urging all organisations, whether you’re a Virgin Media O2 customer or not, to check your connectivity solutions and devices by speaking to your provider.

“Ensuring your devices are 4G/5G compatible, or finding alternative connection options backed with 4G/5G SIMs, are the only ways to avoid disruptions when 2G/3G roaming services are switched off. If your organisation does not take action now to check all your connected devices, it could lead to the loss of any services.”

This comes as the UK Government’s Wireless Infrastructure Strategy claimed widespread 5G adoption could generate £159 billion in productivity benefits by 2035.

“Moving away from older network technologies enables enhanced connectivity, ensuring businesses can leverage next generation infrastructure to drive efficiency and innovation,” O’Sullivan concluded.

