Virtus to build 70MW Milan data centre in European expansion push

The 44,000 sqm facility will be located in Cornaredo, within the Milan West data centre cluster, boasting 70MW of capacity.

Development of the site is set to commence in Q2 2025, with Virtus looking to support workloads for hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers.

Subscribe today for free

“We are very excited to be continuing our expansion in Europe at pace,” Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus Data Centres. Milan is an important European technology hub, and this new development demonstrates our commitment to meeting the demands of our customers for reliable, flexible, high-quality infrastructure.”

The new data centre is expected to be ready in 2027 and will be specifically designed to support AI workloads, hyperscale environments and high-density computing.

Virtus plans to develop the facility on a 71,000 sqm brownfield site and will be powered by renewable power. The operator will also put in place waste reduction measures and responsible water usage to ensure reduce environmental impact of the facility.

“By repurposing a brownfield site, we are minimising environmental impact while strengthening our presence in Europe’s key digital territories,” Cresswell added.

Virtus’s Milan project follows recent European expansions, including new data centre campuses in Saunderton in the UK, and Wustermark , just outside of Berlin, Germany.

RELATED STORIES

Virtus to build new data centre campus in Buckinghamshire