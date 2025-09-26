VMO2 and IQGeo’s AI-led mission to strengthen broadband

Announced earlier in the week, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is using IQGeo’s new AI-powered network intelligence to accelerate customer connections, expedite fault repairs and improve the dependability of its fibre service.

Eager to strengthen this broadband service delivery, IQGeo’s AI offerings deliver real-time field data verification to accelerate fibre connections and improve overall reliability for customers. Likewise, its computer vision technology from its Deepomatic acquisition ensures better network build and repair work so that operators can activate new connections faster and restore service sooner.

“We’re very excited about this project with VMO2 and we’re really seeing it as a true partnership,” Raf Meersman, SVP EMEA at IQGeo told Capacity. “We have a clear vision as a company to bring self-healing networks, automation, AI optimisation into network operations for telecom. Our core is to get the right data and we’re both very much aligned on that vision and taking the steps together.”

Kerry Casey-Foulkes, director of transformation enablement at VMO2 added: “Across VMO2, we’re all about being customer-obsessed and having the AI helps make sure that we’re getting it right first time. It makes us faster, it removes the need for rework, it reduces truck rolls, and it reduces incorrect visits.

“What it does overall is make a much better journey for our customers and means that service is delivered faster.”

Networks led by AI

The tool works by VMO2 engineers and contractors photographing the infrastructure tasks they have completed, which includes installing new street cabinets, laying fibre ducts or splicing connections. The AI then compares these images against network design specifications before sign-off.

Combining AI analysis with IQGeo’s Network Manager Telecom software means that an integrated solution can enable verified results to flow directly into VMO2’s network records – creating an accurate network digital twin.

“We’re using automation and AI to make sure customers are getting the services and networks they need,” Casey-Foulkes added. “It removes delays and we can use the data collected at all different parts during the customer journey to make sure that the network piece is accurate but also apply the data back to us to make sure that customers get a better service much further up the chain, which is something we haven't necessarily done before.”

Ensuring greater accuracy

Records being wrong can cause widespread customer impact through delayed connections and slower fault repairs. By validating every update at the point of work, IQGeo’s AI hopes to ensure only accurate information enters the system so that customers can benefit from faster and more reliable service.

“Poor network data quality is one of telecom’s most pressing challenges,” said Meersman. What we also hope to do is validate whether old records in the system are still up to date, because a network is living – it’s changing.

“Our AI system has been trained on more than 100 million pictures, specifically on telecom networks. And that is what differentiates us from everybody else – the fact that it’s so specialised.”

By embedding AI into network operations, VMO2 hopes to lay the groundwork for advanced automation. Digital twins used in this way can enable faster scaling, more agile responses to market demand and offer a competitive edge as operators acquire and retain broadband customers.

“Foundation data is one of the most important things in a telecom company,” Casey-Foulkes explained. “It needs to be accessible and accurate because, if the engineers have plans they trust, they can make decisions earlier.

“By getting it right at the beginning, this will enable us to be much more efficient, much more agile and provide a much better journey.”

Building greater network resiliency

For VMO2, it’s all about scale. Casey-Foulkes admits that the market has changed and so the company needs to be able to adapt quickly.

“When data isn't necessarily correct, it slows us down. If we can’t scale, we can’t hit those targets that are set for us,” she said.

Meersman added: “In the end, it’s all about delivering better quality for customers, which makes sure that we stay competitive. The younger generation want instant gratification now and so the networks need to deliver on that quality. So it’s critical to get that data right first and then bring processes that deliver speed and quality to customers.”

The partnership contributes to VMO2’s clear network strategy as the company focuses on the bigger picture.

“What we’re really focused on is building capabilities effectively that can be reused in different technologies,” Casey-Foulkes explained. “What we’re learning with IQGeo is how we can use this for other use cases across our portfolio.”

Meersman added: “And we can train the system for any use case, so the sky is the limit.”

