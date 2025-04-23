Viasat tests L-band direct-to-handset satellite technology in Brazil
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Viasat tests L-band direct-to-handset satellite technology in Brazil

Ben Wodecki
April 23, 2025 11:48 AM
Generic satellite image

Viasat has successfully demonstrated direct-to-handset (D2H) satellite technology in Brazil, connecting standard smartphones without any terrestrial infrastructure.

The satellite firm showcased this L-band innovation at a high-profile event in Brazil's capital, attended by representatives from Anatel (Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency) and government officials.

The demonstration marked a significant advancement in 3GPP NTN standards implementation, proving that unmodified consumer devices can communicate directly through satellite networks.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Viasat said the demos showed the potential for Direct to Device (D2D) to boost connectivity in rural areas. According to Anatel data, just 18% of Brazil’s geographic area is covered by cellular networks.

Andy Kessler, VP of Viasat Enterprise, said: “The timing of the Viasat demonstration is significant for the industry, showcasing advancements in satellite technology and the company’s dedication to the Brazilian market.

“As Brazil already has access to our services, the implementation of D2D technology and related infrastructure relies on collaborations, and we have made significant progress in our conversations with potential partners.”

The tests covered two D2D areas: direct-to-handset communication and data transmission for Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the agricultural and transportation sectors.

Capacity CALA 2025 600x74.jpg

Leandro Gaunszer, general manager for Viasat Brazil, said the test areas could support “a future where technology will help build the bridge to the unconnected and make it available to a wider range of individuals and companies, regardless of where they are located”.

“Our extensive L-band coverage and alignment of satellite technologies with 3GPP standards provide a strong foundation for introducing this groundbreaking solution to the country,” Gaunszer added. “This will contribute to the development of a more inclusive, interconnected, and effective community and network for both consumers and businesses.”

The tests follow similar Viasat demonstrations of D2D connectivity in Saudi Arabia, where the firm successfully shared messages over satellite.

RELATED STORIES

Viasat showcases direct-to-device satellite messaging in Saudi Arabia first

Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends

Topics

NewsSatelliteIOTLatin America
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe