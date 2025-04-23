Viasat tests L-band direct-to-handset satellite technology in Brazil

The satellite firm showcased this L-band innovation at a high-profile event in Brazil's capital, attended by representatives from Anatel (Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency) and government officials.

The demonstration marked a significant advancement in 3GPP NTN standards implementation, proving that unmodified consumer devices can communicate directly through satellite networks.

Viasat said the demos showed the potential for Direct to Device (D2D) to boost connectivity in rural areas. According to Anatel data, just 18% of Brazil’s geographic area is covered by cellular networks.

Andy Kessler, VP of Viasat Enterprise, said: “The timing of the Viasat demonstration is significant for the industry, showcasing advancements in satellite technology and the company’s dedication to the Brazilian market.

“As Brazil already has access to our services, the implementation of D2D technology and related infrastructure relies on collaborations, and we have made significant progress in our conversations with potential partners.”

The tests covered two D2D areas: direct-to-handset communication and data transmission for Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the agricultural and transportation sectors.

Leandro Gaunszer, general manager for Viasat Brazil, said the test areas could support “a future where technology will help build the bridge to the unconnected and make it available to a wider range of individuals and companies, regardless of where they are located”.

“Our extensive L-band coverage and alignment of satellite technologies with 3GPP standards provide a strong foundation for introducing this groundbreaking solution to the country,” Gaunszer added. “This will contribute to the development of a more inclusive, interconnected, and effective community and network for both consumers and businesses.”

The tests follow similar Viasat demonstrations of D2D connectivity in Saudi Arabia , where the firm successfully shared messages over satellite.

