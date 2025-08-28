Vertiv acquires software platform Waylay

The move is set to strengthen its ability to enable customers to increase uptime, optimise energy usage and strengthen operation intelligence across its critical digital infrastructure.

Additionally, the move will support real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, the company revealed.

Vertiv CEO, Giordano Albertazzi, said: "With the addition of Waylay's technology and software-focused team, Vertiv will accelerate its vision of intelligent infrastructure - data-driven, proactive, and optimized for the world's most demanding environments.

"We are excited about the operational efficiencies and the resilience that Vertiv's further augmented predictive capabilities can provide for our customers."

The move follows the company recently acquiring Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets for $200 million.

According to the company, the deal is set to strengthen its position in high-density, AI-ready integrated infrastructure solutions across enterprise, edge, colocation, and hyperscale markets.

RELATED STORIES

Vertiv’s Albertazzi heads to Americas after running EMEA

Vertiv completes CLS installation in Somalia