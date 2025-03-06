Vertiv partners with Tecogen to boost data centre cooling and AI scalability

The partnership will integrate Tecogen’s advanced natural gas-powered chiller technology into Vertiv’s portfolio

As data centres continue to face increasing power challenges, Tecogen’s proven chiller technology, developed over 40 years, provides an alternative energy solution to alleviate grid pressure, the company revealed.

Vertiv senior director of chilled water systems, George Hannah, said: “We are excited to partner with Tecogen to bring innovative cooling solutions to our customers.

“Integrating Tecogen’s technology into our portfolio allows data centre operators to overcome power constraints, optimise energy usage, and confidently expand their AI capabilities.”

Tecogen CEO Abinand Rangesh, added: “This relationship is advantageous for both parties.

“For Tecogen, having a world-renowned partner like Vertiv enables us to scale rapidly in the data centre market.

“By combining Vertiv’s expertise in end-to-end data centre thermal systems with Tecogen’s proven natural gas-powered chiller technology, the collaboration offers a compelling value proposition for data centres aiming to enhance performance while managing energy consumption effectively.”

