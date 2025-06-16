Vertiv appoints Mike Giresi as global CIO to drive AI and digital strategy

Vertiv has named Mike Giresi as its new global Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective 30 June 2025.

Giresi will lead Vertiv’s enterprise-wide IT and digital initiatives, with a focus on accelerating AI adoption, strengthening cybersecurity and product security, and enhancing digital productivity and customer experience.

His appointment comes as the company sharpens its focus amid rising demand across hyperscale, enterprise and edge data environments.

“Strong digital and IT vision and execution are central to our strategy to continue to lead the industry and constantly augment the value we are delivering to our customers,” said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv.

“Mike deeply understands the opportunities of a rapidly evolving AI, digital and IT space and has the experience, the executional focus and expertise to reinforce our competitive advantages.”

Giresi brings over 30 years of IT leadership experience, most recently serving as chief digital officer at Molex.

He has held senior roles at Aramark, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Tory Burch, Godiva, and Direct Brands, with a strong track record of driving digital transformation and enterprise technology strategy.

“I am excited to join Vertiv, helping the global teams to create accretive value through advancement of company digital strategy initiatives,” Giresi said.

“By continuing to evolve and improve Vertiv customer experience, product development and manufacturing capabilities, we will take the next steps towards enabling accelerated adoption of AI and digitisation.”

