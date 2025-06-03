Vertiv launches new liquid cooling CDUs to support AI and HPC growth

The new Vertiv CoolChip CDU 70, CDU 100 and CDU 600 models, unveiled at Datacloud Global Congress 2025 , are designed to meet the growing demand for scalable cooling infrastructure in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

The launch forms part of the company’s broader liquid cooling strategy, which sits within the Vertiv 360AI portfolio aimed at supporting data centres through AI-related infrastructure shifts.

“With AI and HPC workloads pushing rack densities higher, operators need adaptable liquid cooling options that suit both retrofitted and new-build environments,” said Sam Bainborough, vice president of EMEA thermal business at Vertiv.

The CoolChip CDU range supports both in-rack and in-row configurations and includes liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid cooling technologies. The systems are designed for flexible integration into a range of deployment scenarios, from legacy facility upgrades to new hyperscale rollouts.

Product breakdown:

CDU 70 : A liquid-to-air in-row system providing up to 70kW of cooling. It enables entry-level liquid cooling deployments without requiring major infrastructure changes. Integrated controls support coordinated thermal management across multiple racks.

CDU 100 : A 4U, in-rack, liquid-to-liquid unit offering 100kW of cooling, intended for incremental deployments or AI pilot programmes. The model features a high-efficiency heat exchanger, integrated filtration, and tight thermal control to maintain fluid quality.

CDU 600: Targeted at large-scale, high-density environments such as hyperscale or colocation sites, this in-row, liquid-to-liquid unit delivers 600kW of cooling. It features redundant pumps, flexible piping, and advanced monitoring tools for temperature and fluid quality.

All three models are supported by Vertiv’s global liquid cooling services, which cover system design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance.

“By reducing integration complexity and adapting to a range of data centre environments, these CDUs help organisations scale liquid cooling more efficiently,” Bainborough added.

