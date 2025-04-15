Vertiv launches all-in-one modular system for faster AI data centre deployment

The all-in-one design aims to make installation simpler and faster for both new and existing data centres , especially those running cloud services and AI applications .

“SmartRun is a strategic investment in high-density, prefabricated infrastructure that brings operational agility and enables seamless expansion to support the future of high-density computing,” said Viktor Petik, SVP for infrastructure solutions at Vertiv .

The modular system can be deployed up to 85% faster than traditional stick-build methods, according to Vertiv, enabling data centre installations exceeding 1MW per day with a single crew.

SmartRun is designed to address challenges in integrating new heat removal technologies for AI data centres by incorporating a secondary fluid network with prefabricated stainless steel piping systems. This approach, Vertiv claims, helps to reduce the complexity of design, fabrication, and startup processes.

The solution comes backed by Vertiv's liquid cooling services and global service network, providing support for installation, maintenance, and optimisation of liquid-cooled infrastructure.

“As digital infrastructure demands evolve, organisations require solutions that accelerate growth without adding complexity,” Petik added.

The SmartRun launch follows Vertiv's recent expansion in the high-density computing space, including the introduction of OCP-compliant power solutions for AI and high-performance computing applications.

RELATED STORIES

Vertiv unveils OCP-compliant high-density DC power solution for AI and HPC

Vertiv to expand Irish apprenticeship after success in Donegal and Derry