Verne secures land for Helsinki data centre expansion

Jasdip Sensi
February 06, 2025 10:17 AM
Verne has acquired the land at its existing Helsinki data centre campus, securing space for future expansion.

The move allows the provider of sustainably powered HPC data centre in the Nordics, to expand its Helsinki site, utilising its 70MW capacity.

The planned expansion will include two new buildings designed for AI, HPC and other compute-intensive workloads.

The land was purchased from Onvest, a family-owned company with deep roots in the region, the company revealed.

The facility repurposes waste heat through the local district heating network, and all new buildings will be designed to support liquid cooling, enhancing efficiency and heat reuse.

Additionally, Verne reduces its environmental impact by using renewable diesel for backup generators, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 90%.

Verne CEO, Dominic Ward, said: “The acquisition of this site reinforces Verne’s long-term commitment to Finland and provides an even stronger foundation for our continued growth in the region.

“We’ve seen a huge uplift in demand, and having successfully operated from this location for a number of years, we are well-positioned to scale our capabilities and continue delivering industry-leading, sustainable data centre solutions to support the next generation of AI and high-performance computing.”

NewsAI MLData Centres
Jasdip Sensi
