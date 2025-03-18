Verizon unveils AI tools for small businesses to automate customer services

The new tool titled Verizon Business Assistant provides instant responses to common questions, learns over time and helps businesses offer faster, more efficient customer service.

To a request, Business Assistant can respond immediately. If it doesn’t have the answer, it connects the customer to a live employee.

Over time, it builds a knowledge base to improve responses, reducing the need for human involvement, the telecoms company said.

Meanwhile, key features include automated responses, live employee handoff, continuous learning, SMS/MMS messaging and an insights dashboard.

Verizon Business chief product and marketing officer, Iris Meijer, said: “Small business owners are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, and want to use technology to improve operations and better connect with their customers.

“Verizon Business Assistant has been designed to alleviate some of that pressure by automating routine customer interactions using AI. It also addresses an increasing customer demand - particularly from younger generations - for easy digital tools to communicate with businesses on simple matters.

“This allows small business owners to focus on growing their business while ensuring their customers feel valued and connected to the business.”

