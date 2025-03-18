Verizon unveils AI tools for small businesses to automate customer services
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Verizon unveils AI tools for small businesses to automate customer services

Jasdip Sensi
March 18, 2025 02:37 PM
Verizon- Capacity Media.png

Verizon has launched a new AI-powered text messaging tool designed to help small businesses automate customer interactions and improve engagement.

The new tool titled Verizon Business Assistant provides instant responses to common questions, learns over time and helps businesses offer faster, more efficient customer service.

To a request, Business Assistant can respond immediately. If it doesn’t have the answer, it connects the customer to a live employee.

Over time, it builds a knowledge base to improve responses, reducing the need for human involvement, the telecoms company said.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Meanwhile, key features include automated responses, live employee handoff, continuous learning, SMS/MMS messaging and an insights dashboard.

Verizon Business chief product and marketing officer, Iris Meijer, said: “Small business owners are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, and want to use technology to improve operations and better connect with their customers.

Voice & Messaging World 2025 600x74.jpg

“Verizon Business Assistant has been designed to alleviate some of that pressure by automating routine customer interactions using AI. It also addresses an increasing customer demand - particularly from younger generations - for easy digital tools to communicate with businesses on simple matters.

“This allows small business owners to focus on growing their business while ensuring their customers feel valued and connected to the business.”

RELATED STORIES

Verizon advances Open RAN with multi-vendor RIC deployment

Verizon taps Samsung, Qualcomm for first multi-vendor RAN deployment

Topics

NewsAI MLSatelliteMessaging
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe