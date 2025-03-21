Verizon launches satellite messaging on Android

As a result, the carrier highlighted that this service enables users to send text messages to any device, using satellite technology when outside the coverage of traditional cellular networks.

The feature is now available on select Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones, with more updates planned in the coming weeks.

Verizon EVP and president, Joe Russo, said: "We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play.

“This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are. We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them.”

The move comes as, last month, Verizon and AT&T teamed up with AST SpaceMobile for direct-to-device video calls, using its five low Earth orbit BlueBird satellites.

RELATED STORIES

Verizon taps Samsung, Qualcomm for first multi-vendor RAN deployment

Satellite-to-device service from Astrum Mobile targets Asia Pacific