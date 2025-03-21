Verizon launches satellite messaging on Android
Jasdip Sensi
March 21, 2025 09:49 AM
Verizon- Capacity Media.png

Verizon has announced its satellite messaging service, which connects directly to devices, is now available on select Android smartphones.

As a result, the carrier highlighted that this service enables users to send text messages to any device, using satellite technology when outside the coverage of traditional cellular networks.

The feature is now available on select Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones, with more updates planned in the coming weeks.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Verizon EVP and president, Joe Russo, said: "We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play.

“This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are. We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them.”

Voice & Messaging World 2025 600x74.jpg

The move comes as, last month, Verizon and AT&T teamed up with AST SpaceMobile for direct-to-device video calls, using its five low Earth orbit BlueBird satellites.

