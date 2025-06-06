Verizon expands IoT with Edge Transportation Exchange

The launch follows a successful trial with the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), which has resulted in several customers already joining, including Volkswagen Group of America (VW), which is using the platform to explore features like pedestrian alerts and toll payment options.

Now, the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), Rutgers University’s CAIT and VW are using the platform.

The new move uses its 5G and LTE networks, mobile Edge computing (MEC) and geolocation tech to send alerts, messages and data between vehicles and infrastructure in near real-time, the telecoms giant stated.

Edge Transportation Exchange also acts as an API-based platform that lets automakers, tech developers and local governments work together, “who can leverage the mobile-network V2X technology to scale existing connected solutions or innovate new technology for road-user safety and satisfaction.”

Verizon Business, VP of strategic connectivity & IoT, Shamik Basu, said: “Cars are evolving from mechanical vehicles to software-defined mobile devices with the ability to leverage incredible connected technology.

“Edge Transportation Exchange leverages that technology to give automakers, governments, and tech developers a robust platform for building out the cellular-connected future of transportation -- with visibility and reliability for all road users top of mind.”

