Verizon Frontline unveils 5G network slice for first responders

The Verizon Frontline Slice offers emergency respondents priority access, better service quality and reliable connectivity, the telecom giant revealed.

As a result, this service ensures first responders have access to a dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved solely for public safety agencies. It also offers tailored performance for critical applications to help ensure data traffic is optimised for the operational needs of first responders.

Meanwhile, Verizon can adjust the network in real time, offering flexibility to help make sure the respondents have the correct tools they need to stay connected and respond quickly.

Verizon Business CEO, Kyle Malady, said: “When every second counts, Verizon Frontline is the #1 network of choice of first responders, enabling more than 40,000 public safety agencies across the nation.

“The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications."

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is now available in the following markets:

Charlotte, N.C.

Phoenix

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

Atlanta

Chicago

Minneapolis

Salt Lake City

Seattle

Cupertino, Calif.

Denver

Miami

Portland, Ore.

Omaha, Neb.

Las Vegas

Huntsville, Ala.

Milwaukee

Kansas City, Mo.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Indianapolis

Augusta, Ga.

Fresno, Calif.

Tampa, Fla.

Des Moines, Iowa

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Detroit

St. Louis

Raleigh, N.C.

RELATED STORIES

Nokia head of public safety on the impact of 5G for faster crisis response

Verizon completes 5G specification