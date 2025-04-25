Verizon Frontline unveils 5G network slice for first responders
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Verizon Frontline unveils 5G network slice for first responders

Jasdip Sensi
April 25, 2025 10:22 AM
Verizon Frontline.png

Verizon Frontline has rolled out its first solution from its network slicing portfolio to support responders in 29 markets across the United States.

The Verizon Frontline Slice offers emergency respondents priority access, better service quality and reliable connectivity, the telecom giant revealed.

As a result, this service ensures first responders have access to a dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved solely for public safety agencies. It also offers tailored performance for critical applications to help ensure data traffic is optimised for the operational needs of first responders.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Meanwhile, Verizon can adjust the network in real time, offering flexibility to help make sure the respondents have the correct tools they need to stay connected and respond quickly.

Verizon Business CEO, Kyle Malady, said: “When every second counts, Verizon Frontline is the #1 network of choice of first responders, enabling more than 40,000 public safety agencies across the nation.

“The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications."

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is now available in the following markets:

  • Charlotte, N.C.

  • Phoenix

  • Los Angeles

  • San Francisco

  • San Diego

  • Atlanta

  • Chicago

  • Minneapolis

  • Salt Lake City

  • Seattle

  • Cupertino, Calif.

  • Denver

  • Miami

  • Portland, Ore.

  • Omaha, Neb.

  • Las Vegas

  • Huntsville, Ala.

  • Milwaukee

  • Kansas City, Mo.

  • Albuquerque, N.M.

  • Indianapolis

  • Augusta, Ga.

  • Fresno, Calif.

  • Tampa, Fla.

  • Des Moines, Iowa

  • Ann Arbor, Mich.

  • Detroit

  • St. Louis

  • Raleigh, N.C.


RELATED STORIES

Nokia head of public safety on the impact of 5G for faster crisis response

Verizon completes 5G specification

ITW 2025_Email Signature_600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesCloud
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe