Verizon Frontline unveils 5G network slice for first responders
Verizon Frontline has rolled out its first solution from its network slicing portfolio to support responders in 29 markets across the United States.
The Verizon Frontline Slice offers emergency respondents priority access, better service quality and reliable connectivity, the telecom giant revealed.
As a result, this service ensures first responders have access to a dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved solely for public safety agencies. It also offers tailored performance for critical applications to help ensure data traffic is optimised for the operational needs of first responders.
Meanwhile, Verizon can adjust the network in real time, offering flexibility to help make sure the respondents have the correct tools they need to stay connected and respond quickly.
Verizon Business CEO, Kyle Malady, said: “When every second counts, Verizon Frontline is the #1 network of choice of first responders, enabling more than 40,000 public safety agencies across the nation.
“The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications."
The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is now available in the following markets:
Charlotte, N.C.
Phoenix
Los Angeles
San Francisco
San Diego
Atlanta
Chicago
Minneapolis
Salt Lake City
Seattle
Cupertino, Calif.
Denver
Miami
Portland, Ore.
Omaha, Neb.
Las Vegas
Huntsville, Ala.
Milwaukee
Kansas City, Mo.
Albuquerque, N.M.
Indianapolis
Augusta, Ga.
Fresno, Calif.
Tampa, Fla.
Des Moines, Iowa
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Detroit
St. Louis
Raleigh, N.C.
