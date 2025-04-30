Verizon debuts cloud-managed SD-WAN service for US federal agencies

The product runs on Verizon ’s government cloud platform and has earned FedRAMP High Ready status — a federal security designation indicating it meets stringent cybersecurity standards.

Designed for public sector use, the offering enables agencies to manage their wide-area networks via the cloud , aligning with ongoing government efforts to modernise IT infrastructure.

Verizon says the integration with its secure network infrastructure helps agencies improve operational efficiency and support mission-critical workloads while maintaining compliance.

The company now offers both a FedRAMP High Ready Government Cloud Platform and a FedRAMP High Ready SD-WAN SaaS solution, touting the service as a way for agencies to move away from outdated network systems.

Delivered through Cisco SD-WAN technology, the service promises improved accessibility for federal customers, faster deployment timelines, and stronger protection for sensitive government data.

Verizon says the bundled offer includes services like Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and offers full network control, scalable architecture, and end-to-end visibility for troubleshooting and optimisation.

The launch expands Verizon’s presence in the federal space, supported by a new online hub aimed at public sector customers.

Kim Mirabella, VP for business development and strategic sales at Verizon, said: “Federal agencies continue to look for opportunities to leverage the latest technology to increase efficiency, while also modernising their network infrastructure with the required compliance and security.

“Verizon’s Government Cloud-Managed SD WAN delivers tailored solutions that empower agencies to meet these demands more efficiently, while reallocating critical resources and accelerating the deployment of cutting-edge technology.”

