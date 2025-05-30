Vena Global launches AI data centre arm

Called Vena Nexus, the move will take over related projects, staff and assets from Vena Energy, Vena Group’s renewable energy arm, as it aims to create a digital infrastructure business that works closely with clean energy.

As a result, the company will inherit about 3GW of data centre projects, including more than 1GW of AI-ready sites that already have land, power and permits.

Additionally, Vena Nexus will build large data centre campuses and smaller Edge facilities, focusing on AI training and processing.

It currently operates in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines and plans to expand to power-limited markets like South Korea, Thailand and Australia.

Vena Group CEO, Nitin Apte, said: “With traditional workloads continuing to grow and AI demand for power-secure infrastructure accelerating across APAC, Vena Nexus represents the natural extension of our platform into high-performance, AI-ready digital infrastructure.

“The establishment of Vena Nexus enables sharper execution, focused capital deployment, and dedicated partnerships, while maintaining strong integration with Vena Energy as the power enabler behind our digital growth.”

Vena Nexus chief investment officer and global head, Simone Grasso, added: “Vena Nexus is purpose-built to deliver next-generation green digital infrastructure, where compute and renewable power are co-designed from the ground up.

“We are focused on integrating high-performance data centre infrastructure with grid-ready energy solutions, enabling our clients to scale AI workloads in markets where capacity and sustainability are increasingly difficult to secure. This platform allows us to move with speed and clarity across development, engineering, and commercial engagement, while anchoring our strategy in long-term infrastructure value.”

RELATED STORIES

Data Centre of the Month: ValorC3 Data Centers, Oklahoma City

Data Centre of the Month: ODATA ST02, Chile