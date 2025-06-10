Vectra sells infrastructure unit to Polish Open Fiber

The deal involves 100% of Elsat, which owns broadband infrastructure serving approximately 2.3 million households across Poland using HFC and fibre-to-the-home technologies.

Financial terms were of the deal not disclosed.

PŚO, Poland's largest wholesale-only telecom operator with 4.1 million households in its network coverage, will combine the acquired infrastructure with its existing assets.

Vectra, which serves over 1.5 million customers and reaches 8.1 million households, plans to continue offering services over the sold infrastructure through access agreements with PŚO.

The company said the deal supports its goal of reaching 10 million households through owned infrastructure and wholesale partnerships.

"The acquired funds will be allocated to modernising our infrastructure and further expansion through organic growth and selected acquisitions," said Tomasz Żurański, member of Vectra's supervisory board [translated].

The transaction follows a broader industry trend toward separating infrastructure ownership from retail operations. Vectra already uses wholesale networks from operators including Orange, Tauron, and Nexera to expand its service footprint.

Major operators Play, T-Mobile, and Polkomtel currently use Vectra's wholesale network services through its Multimedia Polska subsidiary, which will continue operating the company's remaining infrastructure assets, including a 10,000-kilometre backbone network.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

