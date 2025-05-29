VDPC selects Sagunto for Barracuda submarine cable project

The project, in partnership with Teset Capital, will include a multipurpose data centre in Sagunto, which will also be a landing point for the cable.

According to the Spanish telecom infrastructure company, the landing station is a crucial part of the project and choosing Sagunto supports the goal “to become a neutral operator with a high interconnection capacity.”

Meanwhile, The Barracuda Project is the first direct submarine link between Spain and Italy, offering “the highest capacity and lowest latency between the two countries.”

The total investment is about €100 million, with operations set to start in early 2028.

The Barracuda cable will run 1,070 km across the Mediterranean, linking Sagunto with Genoa and will have 12 fibre pairs, each with a 32 Tbps capacity. The cable will connect Madrid and Mila and offer services like “dark fibre, spectrum and lit capacity under various contracting models.”

The 4,600 m² landing station can host up to four cable systems, and will feature four rooms for over 400 racks, flexible infrastructure for hosting AI services and a sustainable energy supply, the company stated.

