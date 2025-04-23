Consolidation a 'double-edged sword', warns Vantage Towers CEO
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Consolidation a 'double-edged sword', warns Vantage Towers CEO

Jasdip Sensi
April 23, 2025 10:49 AM
TX- Vantage Towers.png

Vantage Towers CEO Christian Hillabrant has claimed while consolidation can strengthen mobile operators, maintaining competition is crucial for a “healthy tower ecosystem”.

“It's a double-edged sword,” Hillabrant said at the 2025 TowerXchange Europe Meetup today [23 April 2024].

“We need to start with the hypothesis that a healthy market consists of strong mobile operators,” he said.

“Hopefully, more operators will become structured and sustainable. In the UK, for example, consolidation could result in a healthier mix of operators, with stable pricing and profitable companies. That’s a win for the industry and a win for the tower industry.”

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Meanwhile, according to Hillabrant, who has been with the tower giant since 2023, to stay relevant, towerco’s need to “remain cost-effective and efficient”.

He also revealed that the company, 50% owned by Vodafone, has seen slower-than-expected uptake in some markets, with rollout progress falling short of expectations.

“We don’t need to build a whole new tower or rooftop for a single mobile operator. Maybe just a small-cell solution in rural areas where native RAN setups are required-built as cost-effectively as possible.”

He concludes: “Think about what we tower operators do: we build facilities that support and enable multiple operators on one site. So, we look at consolidation as an opportunity,”

His comments come amid renewed calls for industry mergers. Earlier this year, Telefónica’s Chairman and CEO, Marc Murta, urged European telecom firms to consolidate to remain competitive.

“It is time for large European telecom companies to be allowed to consolidate and grow to create technological capacity,” Murta said.

“This decision would be key for the future of Europe and would generate favourable effects for society. This can strengthen European strategic autonomy, unlock productivity, and improve ordinary people’s lives.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone, Vantage face German antitrust probe over 1&1 tower access

Telefónica CEO: ‘It is time for European telecoms to consolidate & grow’

TX Meetup Europe 2025_600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceInfrastructure and Networks
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe