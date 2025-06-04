Vantage Data Centers secures $5bn in green loans to fuel North American buildout

The deal comprises a $2.25 billion construction loan and a $2.75 billion increase to an existing $3 billion corporate credit facility. The total brings Vantage’s North American financing raised in 2024 to $8 billion.

The 70-acre Ohio campus, located near Columbus, will include three pre-leased data centres delivering 192MW of IT capacity across 1.5 million sq ft. The first building is expected to go live by the end of the year.

Vantage claims the debt package, led by MUFG and Societe Generale, is among the first data centre construction financings to receive private investment-grade ratings from two major credit agencies.

The second component, a $2.75 billion upsizing of its existing corporate green loan facility, will go toward further developments and land acquisitions across North America. That facility was arranged by a syndicate led by Wells Fargo, with support from TD Securities, Truist Securities, and Scotiabank.

Rich Cosgray, SVP of global capital markets at Vantage, said: “As the need for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, Vantage remains focused on raising capital to support the rapid expansion of our North America platform.

“These financings demonstrate our ability to secure sustainable and innovative funding vehicles to meet market demand and serve our customers with scalable solutions that ultimately increase our speed to market.”

The latest funding raise follows Vantage’s $1.5 billion capital injection for its EMEA platform, announced last December . That investment, backed by GIC and MEAG, added to the $9.2 billion equity round led by DigitalBridge and Silver Lake in June 2024 .

Both deals were secured under the company’s Green Finance Framework, which Vantage uses to guide sustainable construction, development, and operations across its global campus footprint.

