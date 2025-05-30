Vantage Data Centers appoints Ophir Rahmani as new COO

Rahmani will oversee operations across the US and Canada, as the company continues to expand its cloud and AI data centre footprint.

In his new position, Rahmani will lead teams responsible for data centre operations, customer experience, design and engineering and major projects.

He will report directly to Dana Adams, president of North America and be based in the Denver headquarters.

Rahmani brings decades of experience in operations leadership, having most recently held the position of chief operating officer at Redaptive. He also spent 20 years at Lumen Technologies, climbing up the ranks to become senior vice president of global enterprise service delivery.

Rahmani said: “I’m honoured to join Vantage at such an exciting time of innovation and growth.

“The company’s customer-first and people-centric culture and commitment to excellence across every aspect of operations deeply resonate with me. I look forward to leading and collaborating with our teams to deliver best-in-class solutions and services while supporting the continued growth of our North America platform.”

Adams added: “Ophir is an accomplished executive with extensive experience leading large-scale, mission-critical operations and service delivery teams.

“With his track record and dedication to team and culture, Ophir will build upon Vantage’s 15-year history as the industry leader in solutions and service as we continue to scale our business and deliver for existing and new customers.”

