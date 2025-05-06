ValorC3 announces new 10MW AI-ready data centre in Boise
ValorC3 announces new 10MW AI-ready data centre in Boise

Ben Wodecki
May 06, 2025 03:08 PM
A rendering of the new ValorC3 data centre in Boise, Idaho

ValorC3 Data Centers is set to break ground on a new data centre in Boise, Idaho.

The proposed data centre, ValorC3’s second in the city, will offer up to 10MW, providing AI-ready colocation and connectivity to local businesses.

Expected to be operational in 2027, the site will be carrier-neutral and boast both air and liquid cooling capabilities with a closed-loop cooling system for minimal water waste.

Jim Buie, CEO of ValorC3, said: “Boise continues to stand out as a strategic location because of its access to existing connectivity, power and talent, making it a great place for ValorC3 to expand.

“We're committed to partnering with enterprises in Boise and across the Northwest to meet their growing needs for AI-ready infrastructure. This facility will help us deliver on that promise.”

ValorC3 (formerly Tonaquint) has been in Boise since 2020, when it acquired Fiberpipe Data Centers.

The firm focuses on up-and-coming secondary markets, with CEO Buie recently telling Capacity that ValorC3 is eyeing expansions in the Midwest and Southeast as potential growth zones.

“The addition of ValorC3's second data centre will give our local businesses a distinct advantage as we continue to grow,” said Diane Bevan, president and CEO for the Idaho Technology Council. “The added services will support the expansion of existing businesses and strengthen our appeal for new enterprises looking to expand their operations.”

ValorC3’s site in Oklahoma City was recently showcased by Capacity as the Data Centre of the Month for May.

The 65,000 square foot site boasts 12-inch-thick concrete walls and is capable of withstanding an EF5 tornado.

