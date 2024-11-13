US plans massive nuclear power expansion to meet tech sector demands
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

US plans massive nuclear power expansion to meet tech sector demands

Ben Wodecki
November 13, 2024 09:09 AM
Nuclear power plant and cooling towers letting off steam

The Biden administration has unveiled plans to deploy 200 GW of power, which would triple the US’ nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

The outgoing administration revealed a framework for increasing the country’s use of nuclear energy, which currently provides only 20% of the nation’s electricity.

The nuclear framework provides long-term targets, with 35 GW of new capacity planned to be added by 2035, with a further 15 GW in place by 2040.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The new capacity will come from multiple sources, including new nuclear power plants, upgrading existing reactors, and restarting reactors that were previously retired.

“Increased investment in the safe and responsible deployment of nuclear energy and associated supply chains will strengthen our national security, increase energy reliability and resilience, grow America’s economy, and restore American leadership and global competitiveness in this critical industry,” a White House statement reads.

The shift to nuclear from the US government comes as digital infrastructure operators are increasingly trying to turn to carbon-free sources to meet ever-increasing demands.

Nuclear has proved an increasingly tantalising option for hyperscalers, with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon all unveiling nuclear-related energy projects in recent months.

Both Amazon and Google have snapped up Small Modular Reactors to provide low-carbon energy to support their data centre power demands. Microsoft, meanwhile, signed a power purchase agreement with the operator of the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear power plant to revive the site, using it to provide carbon-free energy.

Hyperscalers have been interested for some time in nuclear power, with Amazon purchasing a data centre campus located next to a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

With data centre operators using up enormous amounts of electricity to keep their servers running amid increased demand for AI training and inference workloads, access to clean, consistent energy is a must.

The Biden administration’s nuclear framework acknowledges the demand from data centres, stating that increased nuclear energy “has the potential to meet critical loads that require high-quality, consistent power, such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and data centres that power the internet and advancements in AI.

The nuclear framework, however, could be torn up in mere months as President-Elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January, with the incoming administration threatening to tear up the Biden administration’s climate initiatives and subsidies in favour of a return to fossil fuels.

RELATED STORIES

Amazon backs hyperscaler bet on nuclear reactors to fuel data centre growth


Google goes nuclear: Mini reactors to power US data centres by 2030



Microsoft revives Three Mile Island nuclear site to power its data centres

Topics

NewsNuclearESGEnvironmentaldata centreData Centres
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe