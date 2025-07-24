Innovation, infrastructure and global leadership: Unpacking Trump’s AI Action Plan

The plan, created after an executive order by President Trump focuses on developing AI models and creating regulations, but also covers building data centres and improving the power grid.

The plan emphasises three pillars: accelerating AI innovation, building out AI-ready infrastructure and securing global leadership.

“To succeed in the global AI competition, America must do more than promote AI within its own borders,” the plan stated.

“The United States must also drive adoption of American AI systems, computing hardware, and standards throughout the world. America currently is the global leader on data centre construction, computing hardware performance, and models.

Accelerate AI innovation

It demands federal AI systems be free from “ideological bias,” targeting climate and diversity initiatives from prior administrations.

According to the report, “AI systems are becoming essential tools, profoundly shaping how Americans consume information, but these tools must also be trustworthy.”

The Action Plan also outlines the need to protect advanced technologies from theft or misuse by malicious actors and unexpected risks from the tool, requiring ongoing vigilance.

Building out AI-ready infrastructure

Recognising the compute demands of modern AI systems, the plan outlines ways to prioritise a national buildout of data centres, edge facilities and AI-ready energy infrastructures.

The White House will direct agencies to ease permitting processes, override local delays and remove any federal regulatory restrictions- especially for those that integrate their own power generators, such as gas turbines, nuclear modular reactors and geothermal systems.

Securing global leadership

With nations like China launching their own ecosystems, the AI plan urges the US to export its full “AI stack”, which includes chip designs and operating systems to model governance frameworks.

As a result, a new interagency task force will handle AI exports, make tech deals with allies and find hostile actors trying to infiltrate US AI supply chains.

Fast-tracked data centres

The plan also reclassifies data centres, both hyperscale and edge as critical national infrastructure, qualifying them for expedited permitting and streamlined environmental review.

It also calls for the relaxation of air and water regulation, local zoning restrictions and federal construction approvals that might delay deployment.

The goal is to avoid a “compute bottleneck” that could stall American innovation, the report states.

Develop a grid to match the pace of AI innovation

Meanwhile, the report stated: “The US electric grid is one of the largest and most complex machines on Earth. It, too, will need to be upgraded to support data centres and other energy-intensive industries of the future.”

However, the grid, called “the lifeblood of the modern economy and a cornerstone of national security,” is facing many challenges that require careful planning and strong action.

“Escalating demand driven by electrification and the technological advancements of AI are increasing pressures on the grid. The United States must develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance and expand the power grid designed not just to weather these challenges, but to ensure the grid’s continued strength and capacity for future growth,” the report added.

As a result, the government aims to stablilise the current grid as much as possible. This results in protecting existing power sources to ensure reliable and affordable electricity.

According to the plan, the US should focus on making the system more efficient by using advanced technologies and upgrading power lines to carry more electricity. Large energy users can also help by adjusting their power use during peak times, which would ease pressure on the grid and free up more energy when it’s needed most.

The report also added that the US should prioritise connecting reliable power sources quickly. This includes established options like nuclear and emerging technologies such as enhanced geothermal and fusion.

It also called for a clear strategy to stabilise the current grid and improve how existing resources are used, and planning for long-term growth.

Bias-free AI models

According to the authors of the report, Michael Kratsios, assistant to the President for science and technology, David Sacks, special advisor for AI and crypto and Marco Rubio, assistant to the President for national security affairs, the US’ AI systems “must be free from ideological bias and be designed to pursue objective truth rather than social engineering agendas when users seek factual information or analysis.”

All federally funded or procured AI systems will be required to meet standards of objectivity, transparency, and performance.

Meanwhile, the plan shifts to models that optimise for performance, security and economic competitiveness.

“We need to build and maintain vast AI infrastructure and the energy to power it. To do that, we will continue to reject radical climate dogma and bureaucratic red tape, as the Administration has done since Inauguration Day. Simply put, we need to “Build, Baby, Build,” the plan stated.

“We need to establish American AI- from our advanced semiconductors to our models to our applications- as the gold standard for AI worldwide and ensure our allies are building on American technology. “

