UK startup KETS delivers miniaturised quantum security for telecom networks

Ben Wodecki
April 24, 2025 02:05 PM
KETS Quantum Security's chip-scale quantum key distribution (QKD) device

A Bristol-based startup has successfully completed a £1.7 million contract to develop small-scale quantum-based technologies capable of protecting UK telecom networks.

KETS Quantum Security was tasked with iterating upon its chip-scale quantum key distribution (QKD) devices, which are capable of detecting interception attempts.

As part of a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) government contract it won last year, KETS shrunk its QKD system down to enable it to be integrated into most electronics in a bid to make it available in the near term to network and data centre operators.

Chris Erven, CEO and co-founder at KETS, said: “As enterprises begin to truly appreciate the importance of quantum-safe security, deployment of QKD is becoming more and more widespread.

“In response, we have delivered a QKD system that meets the key demands of security, reliability and flexibility at scale for the first time. This breakthrough will help ensure that the UK will be at the heart of the global supply chain for commercial quantum-safe communications.”

QKD uses quantum physics principles to create encryption keys that cannot be intercepted without detection, making it theoretically impossible to hack.

While the concept is being tested to secure networks by the likes of Colt, Ciena, and the University of Cambridge, KETS is looking to fast-track QKD by developing a small-scale system so the technique can be deployed in mission-critical infrastructure globally.

KETS’s latest iteration transitions to integrated silicon chips for its optical heart to further shrink its size.

The startup contends that reducing the size was crucial to making it a viable commercial offering, especially for telecom providers.

KETS brought telco giant BT on board to support its QKD project, with the firm consulting on the design of the product to establish requirements and specs needed for end-users, with the firm now testing the prototype.

Andrew Lord, head of optical networks and quantum research at BT, said: “As the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications, security is a key priority and developing quantum secure communications is an important part of that.

“The prototype Quantum Key Distribution system that KETS has developed is an example of a leading technology that has the potential to offer protection against current and future cyber threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data in the quantum era.

