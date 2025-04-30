UK fast-tracks AI infrastructure with new Growth Zones

The zones are designed to turn underused land, especially old industrial sites, into high-tech hubs for artificial intelligence and related industries.

According to the UK government, the zones will benefit from fast-track planning approvals to help build vital infrastructure quickly, such as data centres and power connections.

Proposals, therefore, should demonstrate access to large existing power connections of at least 500MW, enough energy to power two million homes, or set out a clear plan for how they will get there.

Minister for AI Feryal Clark said: “Just like coal and steam powered our past, AI is powering the future. Our AI Growth Zones will transform areas across the UK into engines of growth and opportunity - unlocking new jobs and revitalising communities across the UK.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, ensuring the benefits of AI are felt in every region and securing the UK’s place as a world leader in this vital technology.”

The Prime Minister’s AI Adviser Matt Clifford added: “The UK has an extraordinary opportunity in AI, but speed is everything. Today’s launch sends a clear signal to investors and local communities that we’ve already moved into high gear.

“I’m looking forward to discussing these proposals in more detail today as we continue to work alongside investors and local authorities to deliver a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

The news comes as Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it is expanding its Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance to the UK, aiming to train 100,000 people in AI skills by 2030.

