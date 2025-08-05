The UK government’s bid to boost rural 4G connectivity

Progress here is part of the latest upgrade in the UK government’s £1.3 billion (US$1.72 billion) backed initiative to improve rural mobile coverage. Notably, the work in North Yorkshire is set to offer greater mobile internet access in Hardraw, Appersett, Snaizeholme and Sedbusk.

It builds on SRN’s existing delivery efforts in Yorkshire to bring 4G connectivity from all mobile network operators (MNOs) to areas across the county. The SRN’s goal is to bring mobile broadband to rural communities across the UK, with MNOs working with the government to transform coverage nationwide.

Previously, masts only connected EE customers and 999 calls, but the upgrades to existing infrastructure now mean that residents and businesses can access services from Three, VMO2 and Vodafone.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, explains: “The ongoing rollout of national connectivity initiatives such as the Shared Rural Network programme is vital to keeping people connected in the digital age, providing faster, more reliable internet access for people to use essential digital services.

“To fully participate in modern society, with services such as education, healthcare and banking shifting online, connectivity is a necessity, rather than a luxury, so it’s excellent to see the 4G rollout reaching Yorkshire.”

As part of the SRN programme, the UK government has revealed that 58 rural 4G mast upgrades have already gone live. The project has already hit the government’s 95% coverage target from at least one operator across the UK in 2024, but the rollout plans will continue until 2027.

The impact of improved connectivity will be felt widely in these more rural areas.

“Some 19 million across the UK still lack sufficient digital access, from broadband connectivity to electronic devices to digital skills,” Anderson explains. “This is a particular barrier among young people, who risk falling behind in schools, missing out on job opportunities, and being excluded from the basic online services that many of us take for granted.

“As part of combating digital exclusion in the region, we recently expanded our Tech4Youth scheme to the Yorkshire Coast, providing free laptops to young people who require connectivity support. These local initiatives, in tandem with national programmes such as SRN, can have a transformational impact on lives across the country and make sure that no one is left behind in the digital age.”

The UK government is also investing £184 million ($244.52 million) to upgrade Extended Area Service (EAS) masts, which are currently only available from EE. This aims to provide coverage from all UK mobile operators.

It comes in the wake of the UK government’s Autumn 2024 budget announcement, which pledged to provide more than £500 million ($664.46 million) of funding in 2025 to improve reliable fast broadband and mobile coverage across the country.

This commitment focused on rural areas too to boost connectivity and improve digital equality.

The current government is committed to achieving full gigabit and national 5G coverage by 2030, as cited in its original manifesto.

UK Telecoms Minister, Chris Bryant MP, says: “The rollout of the Shared Rural Network means walkers can navigate more easily and access information on the go, while local businesses can benefit from being better connected, and emergency services can provide support more quickly when needed.

“This is connectivity that breaks down digital barriers and unlocks economic potential in Yorkshire’s world-class beauty – all of which boosts our Plan for Change.”

