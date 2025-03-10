UK Gov to cut red tape for AI research projects to accelerate innovation

After a review found that government-funded projects face overly complex spending approval processes that bog them down, the route to funding is set to be simplified.

The changes will see projects supported with larger tests if they have the potential to save money or improve public services.

Subscribe today for free

Peter Kyle, the UK’s Technology Secretary, said: “Technology has immense potential to build public services that work for citizens. But a decades-old process has encouraged short-sighted thinking and outdated tech while stopping crucial innovation before it even gets going.

“These changes we’re making ensure innovation is the default. We will help give AI innovators in Government the freedom they need to chase an exciting idea and build prototypes almost immediately.”

The research funding review comes as part of a wider push by Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government to make the UK more attractive to tech investments, which includes creating AI Growth Zones and streamlining planning rules for projects like data centres and nuclear reactors .

“This review will help us build technology that will mean businesses can skip the admin and get on with driving growth, digital systems supporting the police are more reliable so they can keep our streets safe, and it will mean we can build new tools to speed up wait times for doctors’ appointments and get the NHS back on its feet are built,” Kyle added.

The government said four new processes will be tested from April, adding to its experimental generative AI chatbot, GOV.UK Chat.

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “This Government is determined that digital transformation of the state and our public services will deliver better outcomes for people, and ensure every pound of taxpayers money is spent well.”

RELATED STORIES

Government unveils digital inclusion action plan to tackle digital poverty

UK Gov launches ambitious plan to make UK 'irresistible' to AI firms