UK unveils plans for new £9bn data centre campus

As a result, the proposed site would span as much as 435 acres (176 hectares) of current farmland, creating over 1,000 jobs.

According to reports, the projected construction costs range between £5.5 billion and £9 billion, not including the cost of computing hardware.

The outline plans also reveal the development could feature as many as 15 separate data centre buildings, along with a greenhouse complex and an energy centre.

During the decade-long construction period, the project is expected to support between 2,600 and 3,600 jobs annually both on and off site, the plans revealed.

Additionally, the planned on-site energy centre would generate up to 49.9MW of electricity annually.

Meanwhile, a greenhouse complex will make use of waste heat from the data centre cooling systems to cultivate agricultural produce, the report stated

RELATED STORIES

From drawers to data halls: Unearthing value in data centre waste

Can our networks and data centres handle the surge?