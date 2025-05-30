UK unveils plans for new £9bn data centre campus
UK unveils plans for new £9bn data centre campus

Jasdip Sensi
May 30, 2025 09:22 AM
Plans have been submitted for what would be the UK’s largest data centre development, located near Lincolnshire.

As a result, the proposed site would span as much as 435 acres (176 hectares) of current farmland, creating over 1,000 jobs.

According to reports, the projected construction costs range between £5.5 billion and £9 billion, not including the cost of computing hardware.

The outline plans also reveal the development could feature as many as 15 separate data centre buildings, along with a greenhouse complex and an energy centre.

During the decade-long construction period, the project is expected to support between 2,600 and 3,600 jobs annually both on and off site, the plans revealed.

Additionally, the planned on-site energy centre would generate up to 49.9MW of electricity annually.

Meanwhile, a greenhouse complex will make use of waste heat from the data centre cooling systems to cultivate agricultural produce, the report stated

Topics

NewsCloudESGEnvironmentalData Centres
Jasdip Sensi
