UAE, US launch 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

The facility will serve as a regional hub for US hyperscalers and major tech companies, offering advanced ‘compute resources’ to support digital services, particularly across the Global South.

With 5GW of AI data centre capacity, the site will allow US companies to deliver low-latency services to nearly half the world’s population from Abu Dhabi.

Once operational, the campus will use nuclear, solar and gas energy to reduce carbon emissions. It will also feature a science park to drive innovation in AI.

The project is being built by G42 and run in partnership with US companies. It supports the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership, a new agreement between the two governments to boost collaboration in AI and advanced technology.

As a result, the launch was attended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, and chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), said: “Today’s unveiling of this campus is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between our countries in artificial intelligence.

“It is an expression of the UAE’s commitment to pioneering innovation and fostering global collaboration in artificial intelligence, strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for cutting-edge research and sustainable development, delivering transformative benefits for humanity.”

US Secretary of Commerce Howard W Lutnick added: “The announcement of the campus launches a historic Middle Eastern partnership on AI between our two nations. It promotes major investment in advanced semiconductors and data centres across the US and the UAE.

“In the UAE, American companies will operate the data centres and offer American-managed cloud services throughout the region. By extending the world’s leading American tech stack to an important strategic partner in the region, this agreement is a major milestone in achieving President Trump’s vision for US AI dominance.”

