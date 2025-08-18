How Turner & Townsend will support du’s UAE hyperscale data centre

Turner & Townsend has been appointed to provide project and cost management services for the landmark hyperscale data centre development in Dubai.

The proposed hyperscale data centre is located on a 20,000 square metre greenfield site and is being designed to significantly enhance du’s data centre capabilities and expand hyperscale cloud infrastructure in the region.

Upon completion, Turner & Townsend says it will be a state-of-the-art data centre, with an emphasis on high resilience, flexible features and energy efficiency. It is also committed to achieving LEED Gold sustainability certification.

This data centre is also being used to further solidify the UAE’s position as a key player in global digital infrastructure, supporting its ambition to become a leading regional hub for AI.

Countries across the Middle East are eager to boost their AI and data centre investments to attract greater international interest.

“We are thrilled to be appointed to manage project and cost management services for this ground-breaking hyperscale data centre for du, a landmark development that will shape the future of digital infrastructure in the region,” says Ajay Mangara, data centre lead, UAE, at Turner & Townsend.

“We will provide expert guidance and oversight to support, advise, and manage this transformative initiative, leveraging our deep expertise and proven track record in delivering complex data centre projects across the region and globally.”

Turner & Townsend has been working with clients for some time to increase data centre capacity and deliver projects at scale to drive higher performance.

Working within hyperscale data centre development for more than a decade, the company delivers billions of dollars of construction around the world each year. It prides itself on having a strong global footprint with an in-depth market understanding of global data centre trends.

It offers the data and tools to unlock the full value of the data centre supply chain and ensure efficient and cost-effective outcomes.

Mangara adds: “We are committed to ensuring world-class execution and look forward to building a strong and enduring partnership with du as we bring their ambitious vision to life.”

du unveiled the UAE’s first sovereign cloud earlier in 2025.

