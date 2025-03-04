Turkcell taps Nokia AI to boost fixed broadband

As a result, the move will provide real-time insights into network performance across home and access domains, supporting three million fixed broadband subscribers in Turkey, with plans for future expansion.

By tapping the AI solution, the two companies will partner on developing and validating machine learning (ML) use cases through Agentic AI.

Meanwhile, joint field trials, technology demonstrations and ecosystem partnerships will help strengthen decision-making, improve operational efficiency and contribute to global fixed analytics standards.

The solution will enable Turkcell to identify and resolve network issues before they impact users, improving efficiency, customer satisfaction and reducing service disruptions.

Additionally, Turkcell will leverage AI/ML algorithms from Nokia’s Bell Labs to provide automated recommendations for operations and customer care teams, Nokia stated.

Turkcell chief network technologies officer, Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, said: “Turkcell’s adoption of Nokia’s AI-driven analytics marks a significant step toward a fully automated, intelligent, and self-healing fixed network infrastructure.

“Our work with Nokia underscores a shared commitment to delivering seamless, high-quality broadband experiences, ensuring faster issue resolution, enhanced service reliability, and long-term efficiency gains for over three million users.”

Nokia VP of cloud and network services of Europe, Erez Sverdlov, continued: “Networks today must go beyond simply delivering connectivity - they need to be intelligent, automated, and proactive in ensuring service quality.

“With AI/ML-driven analytics, we are setting a new benchmark for how service providers can enhance the customer experience while also optimising operations. This agreement demonstrates how actionable insights and automation can transform fixed networks, reducing complexity and future-proofing our network for evolving customer demands.”

