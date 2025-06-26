Turkcell, Juniper partner on quantum-ready 5G security

As a result, the PoC trial showed that combining Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with Juniper’s MACsec and IPsec security frameworks can keep data and 5G timing safe, without slowing down performance.

Meanwhile, the test focused on protecting key parts of the network like Precision Timing Protocols (PTP).

Turkcell used a virtual key management system, then tested ID Quantique’s Clavis XG and Clarion KX to generate and deliver quantum-safe keys, the company said.

Juniper Networks SVP and CTO, Raj Yavatkar, said: “Together, we have made remarkable strides in being the first to show that critical network protocols and data can be safely protected using advanced encryption methods designed for the future.

“This sets new benchmarks for secure communication. As the industry transitions toward quantum-resistant security measures, proactive initiatives like Turkcell serve as a model for others in the telecom sector.”

Turkcell CTO, Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, said: “This initiative reflects Turkcell’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies that secure our encryption keys as quantum capabilities advance.

“With the trial of QKD integrating into our existing Juniper IPsec and MACsec security frameworks, we are laying the groundwork for a quantum-resilient infrastructure and preparing ourselves for future major cybersecurity challenges.”

ID Quantique, CEO and co-founder, Grégoire Ribordy, concluded: “We are delighted to have joined this PoC with Turkcell and Juniper. By upgrading Turkcell’s existing network encryption with our Clavis XG QKD system and Clarion KX platform and by validating interoperability with Juniper solutions, we are ensuring that its network is quantum-safe.

“Turkcell can now provide long-term protection of sensitive data for its customers that require high-level security, such as government and financial services. Staying ahead of future risks, Turkcell is positioned at the forefront of innovation in its field.”

