Türk Telekom International taps BroadForward to improve network efficiency
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Türk Telekom International taps BroadForward to improve network efficiency

Ben Wodecki
April 10, 2025 05:43 AM
Türk Telekom company logo affixed to a store facade

Türk Telekom International (TTI) has integrated BroadForward's Signaling Transfer Point (STP) and Diameter Routing Agent (DRA) technologies to enhance its network infrastructure.

The integration, supported by Odine, includes advanced signalling firewall security for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks to provide increased flexibility and efficiency.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

TTI selected BroadForward's solution for its “single engine” converged signalling capability that supports multiple network functions across various deployment models.

The system handles SS7, Diameter, and HTTP/2 protocols, which TTI said help position it for future 5G capabilities.

“The inherent flexibility of the BroadForward converged signalling solution perfectly suits our dynamic needs as a fast-moving service provider, especially on the road to providing full 5G roaming support,” said Kemal Kestane, network management director at TTI Technology.

Capacity Eurasia 2025 600x74.jpg

The implementation is expected to improve TTI's operational efficiency through the system's centralised management interface.

“The option to uniformly manage and provision systems while achieving virtualisation across generations of network functions is pivotal for the efficiency of our operations,” said Ayhan Yenici, voice, SMS and IPX manager at TTI Technology.

RELATED STORIES

Türk Telekom and ZTE launch next-gen Tivibu platform

Making tracks in the enterprise market

Topics

NewsNetwork TransformationSignalling
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe