Türk Telekom International taps BroadForward to improve network efficiency

The integration, supported by Odine, includes advanced signalling firewall security for 2G , 3G , and 4G networks to provide increased flexibility and efficiency.

TTI selected BroadForward's solution for its “single engine” converged signalling capability that supports multiple network function s across various deployment models.

The system handles SS7, Diameter, and HTTP/2 protocols, which TTI said help position it for future 5G capabilities.

“The inherent flexibility of the BroadForward converged signalling solution perfectly suits our dynamic needs as a fast-moving service provider, especially on the road to providing full 5G roaming support,” said Kemal Kestane, network management director at TTI Technology.

The implementation is expected to improve TTI's operational efficiency through the system's centralised management interface.

“The option to uniformly manage and provision systems while achieving virtualisation across generations of network functions is pivotal for the efficiency of our operations,” said Ayhan Yenici, voice, SMS and IPX manager at TTI Technology.

RELATED STORIES

Türk Telekom and ZTE launch next-gen Tivibu platform